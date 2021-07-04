Newly surfaced footage on Twitter has shown that one of Hip-Hop's most beloved male acts has taken a liking to City Girls' recent single "Twerkulator." Whether or not he's interested in formally hopping on a remix to JT and Yung Miami's latest Billboard Hot 100 hit, it is clear that Young Thug is a fan of the "Planet Rock"-sampling tune.

In the video below, the YSL Records artist can be heard jokingly remixing the City Girls' latest single, saying, "JT I want your man. Yeah, this b*tch want Spida Wyda. Now it's time for the..."

Struggling to come up with a word that rhymes with "Spida Wyda" off the top of his head, Thug's freestyle hilariously devolves into full-on mumbling, but he eventual stumbles on "Big Flighta" and keeps it pushing. "It's time for the Spida Wyda. It's time for the Spida Wyda," the Slime Language 2 artist raps while showing off his jewelry.

Fans have recently witnessed Young Thug collaborating with artists like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, so perhaps it's not too far-fetched to assume that he'll be able to pull off a remix to "Twerkulator" with the City Girls.