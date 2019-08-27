Young Thug is killing the game, having transformed from beloved cult icon to genuine superstar. Coming off his first-ever number one album on the Billboard 200, Thugger's So Much Fun continues to earn rotation. At this stage, the album's favored cuts appear to be taking shape. Complex reports that nine of the album's nineteen tracks have currently infiltrated that Hot 100, joining the J. Cole and Travis Scott's "The London" (which currently holds it down in the 21st slot).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you're curious to see which songs have been making the biggest impression, they are as follows: "Hot," featuring Gunna (26), "Bad Bad Bad," featuring Lil Baby (32), "What's the Move," featuring Lil Uzi Vert (55), "Just How It Is" (60), "Surf," featuring Gunna (61), "Sup Mate," featuring Future (70), "Light It Up" (82), "Lil Baby" (84), "Ecstasy" featuring Machine Gun Kelly (92). Curious to note that the bulk of them are collaborations, but perhaps the world is not yet ready for solitary slime - though perhaps they should be.

Given that Thug's latest album is the year's second-most streamed hip-hop album, second only to Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love, it feels further charting is inevitable. Look for So Much Fun to continue gathering momentum, especially once Thugger hits the road in September.

