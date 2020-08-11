Ah, Youg Thug -- prolific as they come, though the man has slowed his output since the release of last year's So Much Fun. Don't get it mixed up, Thugger still keeps his calendar lined with circled dates. Yet despite the promise to release his new album Punk made as early as last year, the jury is still out as to whether that's still coming as planned. Luckily, he's never been one to hoard his unreleased music, with snippets surfacing every so often indicating potential new sonic directions. As it happens, Thugger's girlfriend Karlae recently shared a promising one, quite emotional in nature.

The untitled song in question, previewed during an Instagram Live session, was slightly reminiscent of Thug's So Much Fun intro "Just How It Is." Which is to say, a stripped-down, guitar-driven instrumental paired with a vibey groove. As Thug's melodies begin, Karlae prefaces that "this is for everybody that passed away." Eventually, Thug transitions from singing to rapping. "Early morning cries with the guys," he spits. "Laughing bout how we ducking homicides, they say what make you laugh also makes you cry / they say what makes you live, it will also make you die."

Unfortunately, Karlae abstained from providing any real intel on a possible release date, nor did she provide confirmation that Young Thug's Punk is still coming at all. Regardless, it's still a promising direction for the versatile Slime King, and we look forward to whatever project ends up housing this emotional and reflective cut. Check out the snippet below, as captured by Our Generation Music.