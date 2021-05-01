Young Thug is one of those artists in hip-hop that the game owes a lot to. Already understood as one of the most influential figures in his generation of rappers, his undeniable impact on modern rap and trap music can be heard in many artists that arrived after him. That being said, his expansive career has surely earned him a considerable amount of commercial success.

Earning notoriety from his mixtapes alone before releasing his first official studio album So Much Fun in 2019 to rave reviews and a No.1 debut, Thugger has a lot to brag about. After unleashing the YSL compilation Slime Language 2, the Atlanta native took a moment to reflect on his achievements while also previewing new heat for fans.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In a video shared to his Instagram page this week, Thugger showed off his numerous RIAA certifications and their accompanying plaques. Many of the plaques still remained in plastic as an unknown camera mean panned across plaques for Slime Season 3, Barter 6, and more.

In the footage, Thugger lays on a pillow next to a teddy bear as the camera pans. He recently scored a pretty healthy lineup of gold and platinum plaques, bringing his grand total to thirty-seven.

In addition to showing off his RIAA plaques, he previewed an unreleased track quite fitting for the video. Right now, not many details are known about the single speculated to be titled "Hate the Game." The allegedly London on da Track produced has sparse details available on it right now, but fans speculate it will be featured on his upcoming second LP. Check out some of the lyrics available to "Hate the Game" below and let us know if you're looking forward to it!

"Hate the Game"

I f*cked her the first night and then I never called again

Last time lil' shawty see me, I was ridin' with her friend

This alligator Kelly, not the Stacey, please

Do not hate me, hate the game, baby (x3)

Hopped out the Lamborghini and she ate me

All this water on my sleeve, I need a Jet Ski

Congrats to Thugger!