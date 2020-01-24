When Young Thug isn't giving out awards to fans who competed in his "Hot" challenge, booking music festival headlining spots or dropping music videos it seems as though you can find the rapper in the streets betting cold hard cash on his entourages athletic abilities. TMZ spotted Thugger outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood betting someone in his crew $2,000 that they couldn't run from the bottom of a hill to the top.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The guy accepted the challenge and the clip below shows him making his way to the top of the hill and then sitting down from pure exhaustion. The "Best Friend" rapper coughed up the money he owed his friend but not before he shared some notes on his running form and ability. Young Thug (dressed in the skinniest of jeans) even showcased the proper form for running as he too ran the hill as well.

Gunna can be seen silently watching the bet go down in the background. The duo is set to perform tonight in Los Angeles at Avenue. Watch Casanova's latest visual for "So Drippy" that also features Thug and Gunna hitting up a club for a night out.