Young Thug and Lil Wayne have seemingly had their differences for a minute. The pair of rappers have rarely connected despite their ties to Birdman. In fact, it's possible that Young Thug went so far as to try and have Wayne taken out several years ago, playing an alleged role in the tour bus shooting from 2015.

When Thugger decided to name his mixtape Barter 6, Tunechi's fans didn't quite know how to react. The project has stood the test of time, remaining one of Thug's best collections of music to date. On its anniversary this week, the recording artist had a lot to say, even thanking Wayne for the concept.

Sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot that brought us the cover artwork for Barter 6, Young Thug wished his baby a happy birthday and extended a possible olive branch to Wayne.

"Happy bday my luv," he said. "Shout out @liltunechi."

Barter 6 is the debut commercial mixtape from Young Thug, having been released on April 16, 2015. It is widely regarded as one of his best works ever.

In recent months, the rapper has been teasing a follow-up mixtape called Barter 7 but it's unclear if that is still on the way. For now, re-visit the original and transport yourself back to a better time.