Over the past handful of years, Young Thug has slowly retreated from all social media platforms. Despite blessing us with some of the most iconic tweets and Instagram captions in recent history, the Slime Season rapper has made a clear effort to remove himself from the internet limelight.

While he has been more active on both platforms as of late, much of his activity has related to promoting PUNK, his most recent album, and according to Jeffrey himself, social media is depressing.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In what looks like a screen recording of an IG story posted by The Shade Room, Thugger spills his feelings about what he sees on the internet.

"Bro I just noticed, like, when I look at the internet, when I look at Instagram and you know, Twitter and sh*t, I get depressed, bro," he said. "This sh*t is like, burnt the f*ck out. This sh*t depressing."

Echoing the sentiments of many social media users and scholarly investigations, Thugger's observations about what's posted on Instagram and Twitter aren't necessarily world-changing, but in a time when it feels like the internet is dominated by one bad thing after another, he definitely has a point. Certain memes and trends are funny and cool, but the majority of the internet is posturing and negative headlines.

And even for someone like Young Thug, despite his comments on the pessimistic and sometimes-harmful nature of social media, falling into the internet's trap from time to time is inevitable. Where he might post a hilarious, Squid Game-themed meme poking fun at Lil Baby one day, he'll be back in the trenches of an ongoing internet feud between Summer Walker and London On Da Track the next.

