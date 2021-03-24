Young Thug might be too cool to say his full name but we can all read between the lines. The Atlanta rapper wants to see Youngboy Never Broke Again back on the streets pronto, taking to social media to share a message with his millions of followers.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The rapper has been hard at work on finishing his upcoming label's compilation album Slime Language 2, which seemingly keeps getting pushed back. Despite the current uncertainty regarding the album's release date, Thugger is focusing his energy on somebody who needs it right now, advocating for the freedom of 21-year-old Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again, who was arrested on Monday evening by LAPD and the feds.

As information is finally being released about Youngboy's arrest, which was reportedly connected to his arrest in September 2020 for guns, Young Thug is sending a message to the 4KT general, telling him to get home safely soon. "Free Young," said the rapper on Instagram Stories. Considering Youngboy's arrest this week, there's not much of a question about which "Young" Jeffery is referring to. The two rappers have worked together on several occasions, including on 2018's "Permanent Scar".

Everybody around Youngboy Never Broke Again has been sharing their thoughts on the 21-year-old's arrest, including his mother, who took aim at Wendy Williams over her comments about the situation. Read more about that situation here.