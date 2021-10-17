Young Thug Rides Out To The Ms On "Road Rage"

Young Thug announced Punk two years ago, shortly after releasing his official studio debut, So Much Fun. The lengthy wait for the album's release left fans with much anticipation, though, projects like Slime Language 2 and Slime & B with Chris Brown effectively held fans over until Punk dropped.

The tracklist is stacked with features from Drake, J. Cole, Gunna, Future, and even the late Mac Miller. Many of his collaborators join the ever-eccentric world of Thugger but the rapper himself pushes the boundaries of his universe even further on Punk. "Road Rage," for example," finds Thug diving into his desires to obtain wealth by any means. With Taurus and prodbysmo handling the dreamy production on the track, Thugger showcases how he's manifested his dreams of buying a Corvette to crashing it, only to purchase another one.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Red and white diamonds on my mans, he a ambulance

Half a million to my dad, salad dressing, bought a ranch

His last two weeks been busy from movin' in

My mom took out her window to another Benz