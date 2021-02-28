El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, might be the textbook definition of a ride-or-die but she's facing some scrutiny after reports came out saying that she's being offered a "new life" in exchange for information on the cartel. If you've been paying attention to hip hop for the past year, cooperating with authorities is a big no-no in the streets.



Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

These rumors have been heating up the Internet in the past 24 hours after she was arrested on conspiracy and drug trafficking charges in Virginia. However, in the midst of these rumors circulating the web, Young Thugpaid homage to Aispuro by changing his profile picture to her mugshot. Of course, the Internet had plenty to say when he did this. Not because of the rumors of snitching but because many believed that Thug could be in danger as this could be regarded as a move of "disrespect." Some suggested that the cartel would even come for Young Thug.

Ultimately, Thug took to the 'Gram where he made it clear that he has no intention to disrespect Chapo or Aispuro but rather, pay homage to her for remaining solid. It was the emphasis on loyalty that Thug appreciates the most. "El Chapo wife the most solid woman I ever in my life ran into, man. That's why I posted her on my page," he explained. "I ain't with none of that meme shit. Loyalty."

People didn't really ride with Thug's explanation. Some viewed it as clout chasing while others found it incredibly hard to believe that Young Thug and Aispuro have ever crossed paths. Check out a few responses below.