Several recording artists have shared their past social exchanges with XXXTentacion since his passing, showing us just how thoughtful of a man the late rapper was. A victim of murder at the age of twenty, Jahseh Onfroy had so much more life to live. The "SAD" singer had been proactively making positive choices in his life, founding the Helping Hand Organization and visiting women's shelters in his final months. He often used to check in on his peers, making sure that they were mentally alright and helping them through any of their hardships. He attempted to communicate with Atlanta's Young Thug but not much of a conversation broke out. Thugger shared a screenshot of their only direct messages.



Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

Several months before he passed away, XXXTentacion had tried to build a rapport with Young Thug, messaging him an eyeball emoji on April 7, 2018. Either Jeffery didn't see it until now or he immediately "liked" it and forgot to write anything back, but today, he decided to let the world in on their exchange. Posting the screenshot to his Instagram story, Thug added a sad emoji to reflect his emotions, looking back and perhaps wishing he had built more of a strong relationship with Jah.

This week, X's estate has been teasing Bad Vibes Forever, Vol. 1 as the artist's "final album." It is currently unclear if any posthumous releases are planned for after that drops. Stay tuned.