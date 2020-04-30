In order to maintain some level of normalcy, celebrities will often keep much of their private lives, well...private. As much as we see some of our favorite artists and entertainers on social media or in interviews sharing intimate moments of their lives with the world, there is a great amount that we don't know, and oftentimes we shouldn't. Young Thug has come forward to share a harrowing story, revealing a health scare that he claims almost took his life.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

While live-streaming on Wednesday (April 29), the rapper told his tale. "So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, 'Yo, call the ambulance. I can't move my body,'" Young Thug revealed. "Then later, when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed, basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn't move."

"I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure," Thugger continued. The rapper has previously shared that he once struggled with an addiction to Lean. "And I kinda had sorta passed away like, I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like, 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn't trust it. So, I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, 'Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you've died. You've been dead.'" Thugger went on to play his Super Slimey track "Killed Before." Check out the clip below.