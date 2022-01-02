Young Thug's stint on HBO's Chillin Island is earning him a lot of flowers, but not for obvious reasons. The PUNK rapper is used to being praised for his musical talents, but this time around, his personality is taking centre stage – more specifically, his reaction to a co-star eating a bug – causing him to trend on social media.

If you're not familiar, the six-part survival reality series is executive produced by Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie and follows Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub as they link up with some of our favourite recording artists to explore "the edge of nature."

In a clip from the rapper's episode that's since gone viral, Thugger can be seen watching Lakutis snack on a bug while they're in the desert together. "Boy, you nasty! What the f*ck type of n*gga is you?!" he exclaimed after witnessing his co-star feast on his interesting treat. "N*gga, what the fuck type of n*gga is you?!"

Apparently, fans of the "Stupid/Asking" artist have forgotten how funny he is, but they didn't hesitate to remind social media, urging others to watch the episode for themselves.

As HipHopDX reports, Young Thug isn't exactly afraid of creepy crawlies; he's got snakes, a tarantula, and a Bengal cat in his studio, but seeing someone eat a bug was just too much for the 30-year-old.

Other episodes of Chillin Island will see Lil Yachty, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and others explore the great outdoors with the hosts.

"For the TV show, [the goal is] just to humanize these larger-than-life personalities and be like, ‘Here’s Young Thug sitting on a sand dune, talking about how he’d rather be a gorilla than a bird," Despot explained to NYLON.

Check out the trailer for the HBO series above and let us know if you've tuned in since the December 17th premiere below.

