Rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was tragically murdered earlier this year but his legacy lives on in the music landscape. The pulse of his city, the late 20-year-old contributed to a movement that has taken BK by storm, becoming one of the leading forces of the drill scene and promising to have a very successful year. Unfortunately, his life was cut short but that doesn't mean we don't miss him.

Young Thug and Pop Smoke never got to collaborate in the studio but the former definitely would have liked the chance given his recent upload on Instagram.



Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Sharing a picture of the late rapper on his page, Young Thug remembered Pop Smoke and what he meant to his city, dropping heart emojis in the caption. While he doesn't say much else, this may be an indication of his willingness to be included on the upcoming posthumous album by the Victor Victor artist.

50 Cent is currently working on the first posthumous album by Pop Smoke, hinting at a release in the next month. The project is rumored to include featured verses from Roddy Ricch and a bunch of others. It's possible that Thugger wants in on the album after this.

Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.