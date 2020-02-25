Some celebrities just know how to do the Internet right, and rapper Young Thug is truly the king of proving he's just that dude when it comes to social media. No wonder he has over 7 million people following his every single move, even when he's not doing much of anything at all.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Thugger's recent IG post was almost as random as seeing him on a song with pop starlet Camila Cabello back in 2017 for the massive smash "Havana," which was such a hit that it took them both to the 2019 GRAMMYs stage (seen above) almost two years later. Accompanied by a simple tongue emoji, Young Thug's picture garnered over 375,000 likes from people who were just happy to see his face. From laughing emojis via Lil Keed to Mike Will Made-It dropping the classic goat emoji to signify Thug's status in the new age rap game, it wasn't hard to see that his millions of followers truly just enjoy these random antics just as much as we like writing about them. Overall, it's just dope to see someone showing the world that you don't have to always take yourself so seriously. May he continue to live his best, most goofiest life.

Peep Young Young being a "young fool" on the 'Gram below: