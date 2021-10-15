Young Thug, Post Malone, & A$AP Rocky Drop Smooth New Track "Livin It Up"

At long last, Young Thug has released his sophomore studio album (isn't that crazy?) Punk with features from Gunna, Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, and more. Considering the influence that Thugger has had on the rap game for the last few years, it sounds shocking to hear that Punk is only Thug's sophomore album, but with his mixtape run officially in the rearview, the Atlanta rapper has delivered a genre-bending sonic experience, where he's once again dictating a new sound.

Over the years, Young Thug has shown that he will not conform to the formal rules of music. While he has crossed over to the pop side on occasion, the rapper has also dabbled in other genres over the last half-decade, making some country songs, some rock tracks, a few dance tunes, and more. Now, he's smoothing out genre lines to present Punk, collaborating with Post Malone and A$AP Rocky on "Livin It Up."

The first thing you'll notice about the chilled-out new track is Post Malone's catchy chorus, which will likely end up sticking to your brain. Young Thug creates a great blend with poppier elements from Posty on the chorus, and a rap verse from A$AP Rocky, who complements his voice in the second verse.

Check out the new record below, and be sure to listen to Punk in its entirety today.

Quotable Lyrics:

We got forty-five bitches just livin' it up

Been too damn long without a sip of my cup

Sayin' once too many, hundred isn't enough, alright

Don't worry 'bout 12, no, they ain't showin' up

Rocky came with the shots, Thug came with the blunts

Sayin' once too many, hundred isn't enough, alright, yeah