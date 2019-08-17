This week's FIRE EMOJI playlist profited an overflow of top-level content. As a result, many of our most deserving entrants had to be let go. With no more than 100 spots for grabs at any given time, the FIRE EMOJI playlist is not only a hot commodity but a test character and staying power.

This week, strong showings from Future, A$AP Ferg, Offset, Doja Cat and Jacquees create a logjam at the top of the order. Pop Smoke, for his part, was able to cement his claim to legitimacy by scoring a coveted Nicki Minaj verse on the remix to "Welcome to the Party."

Elsewhere, Swae Lee was fortunate to have Drake on hand, rallying him to the finish line, his recent output doing little to arouse interest in the brotherly duo. "Won't Be Late" will surely have the opposite, positive effect on his public profile.

Lastly, it was Young Thugger who reigned supreme in the week that was Sunday the 11th through Saturday the 17th of August - with So Much Fun landing not one but three spots on our list. Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below, and enjoy the wet season while supplies last.

