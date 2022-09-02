Even from behind bars, Young Thug wants to make moves with Kanye West. By now, we know of Young Thug facing serious federal charges after being named in a RICO indictment out of Georgia. The rapper has been accused of being the leader of a criminal gang operation YSL or Young Slime Life, however, his supports insist that YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is simply a record label that has been targeted because they are young Black professionals dominating in the music industry.

Thugger's trial date has been set for sometime in the Spring of 2023, and because he has been denied bond several times, the only way the world hears from him is through his legal team or the occasional social media post.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

He captivated social media this week by tweeting Michael Phelps, asking if Olympic gold medalist could swim 100 miles from open sea to shore. Phelps seemed pretty confident he could make it, and now that Kanye West is back online putting everyone on blast, Young Thug has returned with a message for the Donda icon.

"@Kanyewest I got over 100 acres. However many you need they're yours free of charge. On GOD," an Instagram Story post from Thugger's account read. Ye shared a post that looked to be a screenshot of a text conversation with A$AP Bari. "We gotta get thug outta jail," Bari wrote. West responded by saying he sent something to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who has been studying to become a lawyer.

"FREE YSL," West put in the caption. Check it out below.