Young Thug's testing the waters of cancel culture after chiming in on Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child's decision to come out as a transgender girl.



Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child, Zaya, came out as transgender recently and Wade made an appearance on Ellen where he discussed it in more detail. Unfortunately, even with the overwhelming amount of support that he's received, there have been a few people with large platforms who've shared their criticisms.

Young Thug hit Twitter where he not only misgendered Zaya but also invoked the name of higher powers to justify it. He did this all while appearing to show the slightest bit of support. "All I wanna say to dwade son is “GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES” but hey live your true self," Thug tweeted before adding, "You’re gods best Creation."

This can possibly be looked at as trolling, although this probably isn't the best topic to try to joke around about. But what's even more interesting about Thug's statement appear to contradict his thoughts on the idea of gender just a few years prior. "You could be a gangster in a dress or you could be a gangster with baggy pants. I feel like it's no such thing as a gender," he said in a Calvin Klein ad, as pointed out by Dazed. Check the clip out below.