Sometimes, Young Thug doesn't consider the consequences of his words when he speaks during interviews. Recently, his statements have offended hip-hop fans with regards to what he's said about Jay-Z and Andre 3000. His comments about the former have already been dissected at length and Thug's sentiment toward Andre 3000 was less than favorable when T.I. asked him about the OutKast legend on expediTIously.

"I can't rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain't never paid attention to him. Never in my life," said Thug a few weeks ago.

As you're likely aware, the comments made headlines across hip-hop media outlets, angering fans around the world. Last night, Young Thug met up with T.I. to present him a very rare gift, coming through with a 1/50 luxury watch, which he claimed he was giving to everyone that he loves in his circle. Tip had a question about that.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Slime done came on through," said T.I. as he partied with Thugger. "My n***a, you ain't have to do that sh*t. You got one for [Andre] 3000?" Thug responded that, yes, one of the watches was intended for the icon. "Yes, of course," he laughed. "Three Stacks, come pick yours up," said T.I., hooking up the great.

Following Thug's comments about Andre 3000's legacy, this is just the sort of gesture that he should be prioritizing. Oftentimes, Thug is criticized for the way he speaks about hip-hop legends. Hopefully, one of those watches is for Jay-Z too.