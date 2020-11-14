mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Locks In With Problem Child 5 On "Da Tooly"

Aron A.
November 14, 2020 09:33
Da Tooly
Problem Child 5 Feat. Young Thug

Problem Child 5 & Young Thug team up for a banger.


Problem Child 5 has been slowly catching a buzz over the years. With no formal project available on streaming services, he's just getting started and his latest single might be the one to really serve as his breakout. The rapper teamed up with Young Thug for their aggressive new banger, "Da Tooly." Spooky trap production back them as Thug, once again, proves that he can effortlessly dole out hooks with his eyes closed. Problem Child 5 and Young Thug swap bars about street politics and big money. 

The new single from Problem Child 5 and Young Thug's new collaboration follow Problem's single, "Opps Dead." Meanwhile, Young Thug is still riding the wave of his collaborative effort with Chris Brown. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Problem Child 5 including his forthcoming EP, King OPP.

Press play on "Da Tooly" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Look at the way that it glisten
The flickery ickery wrist
I let the snake out the pit
IU put that pool in that den

