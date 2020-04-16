Young Thug and YSL Records have partnered with 300 Entertainment to launch a fan art contest in celebration of the 5-year-anniversary of Thug's debut mixtape, Barter 6. To compete for the $5,000 prize, participants must re-create the cover of Barter 6, which will have been released 5 years ago on April 16th, by putting their own creative spin on it. To enter, you must share your work on social media using the hashtags #Barter6ArtChallenge, #Barter6, #300Creates, #MusicHeals, and #Contest.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2020, after which Thug will deliberate and choose the winner himself. The winning artwork will then be acclaimed and displayed on Thug's social media as well as 300’s channels. The contest is part of 300's larger initiative called "300 Creates," in which fans can compete for the opportunity to win prizes, money, and recognition from some of the label's biggest artists.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

"This initiative is intended to inspire a world of innovators to illustrate, design and put context around life, art, music, film, and sports as we know it today," CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, said about "300 Creates." "Also, to celebrate the opportunity of tomorrow. We will do this by engaging all of you around the globe who chose to create and engage with us. I look forward to everyone joining, engaging and most importantly creating with us.”

