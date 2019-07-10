Young Thug Jumps On RJMrLA's Single "Time"

A few weeks ago, we premiered RJMrLA's new single "Rat Race" and today, he's returning with some more tunes. The Los Angeles rapper is one of the most talented artists in his city and he's setting out to prove that when his upcoming album On God is released. RJ has been reflecting a lot on the time he gets to spend with his loved ones, noting that he's been so busy grinding that he wishes he could go home more often. Somehow, he managed to churn out that content manner in the form of a West Coast hit and today, as premiered by Complex, Mr LA's new song "Time" is out.

Young Thug is a featured guest on the cut, chiming in for the first verse and spitting some of his signature mastery. Realizing that they don't have any time to waste in their schedules, Thug and RJ team up perfectly for your new favourite song.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't waste no time with a bitch

Only time I can waste if I was getting rich

I got a computer chip inside of the whip

Charge up and let it eat my dick like chips