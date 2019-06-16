Young Thug Joins Karlae On "Everything"

Saturday (June 15th) Karlae teased the pending arrival of a new track featuring Young Thug and followed up on the promise after previewing the effort, dropping off "Everything."

The new track arrives as an offering for "slimeyfathersday," and find the duo dancing over the Sounds From Mikey-produced joint.

It only arrives as Karlae's second official single, after the Atlanta-bred rapper has made plenty of guest appearances, including on the YSL Records cut "U Ain't Slime ENough."

Previously, Karlae has teased fans with other tracks, but to no avail, opting to keep the tracks vaulted after all. Hopefully, "Everything" signals the arrival of a fresh stream of offerings coming from the upstart. Take a listen to the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Give these bitches no life, yeah Plan B

Couldn't even be the topic you's a plan c

Cause I got no time for these hoes

Bitch, quit playing with me