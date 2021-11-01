Korean Netflix series Squid Game has taken over every social platform since its worldwide release on Sept. 17. As people began feeling the Halloween spirit this past week, many in the hip-hop community participated in Squid Game-inspired antics.

Yesterday afternoon, Young Thug took to Instagram to share a meme of his face photoshopped onto a Squid Game character's body. This character was in the act of saving another character's life, as the other character had Thugger's close friend Lil Baby's face photoshopped onto him.

In this scene from the show (spoiler alert for those who have not watched yet), the character falling to the ground had to stay still or they would be executed, and the character standing up holds him up to assure he remains still. Soon after the show's release, this screenshot from the episode became viral as a meme.

Lil Baby even proved his appreciation for Squid Game earlier this month by emulating one of the games played in the show.

Other rappers joined in on the Squid Game fun this week by dressing up in Squid Game themed gear and outfits just as Soulja Boy and Yo Gotti did.

Perhaps Young Thug used this meme to show how he will always look out for Lil Baby, just as he did when he would pay Baby to rap before he blew up because he could see how talented he was.

Maybe it was just light-hearted meme-ing by Thugger instead. Either way, this just goes to show how quickly Squid Game's impact spread, as it looks to become the most successful show in Netflix history.

Check out Young Thug's hilarious Squid Game meme about Lil Baby below!