Young Thug Joins Highly Suspect On "Tokyo Ghoul"

Young Thug's been experiencing the most successful year of his career so far. The release of So Much Fun made him a certified Billboard-topping artist and also reached critical success. Although he's released a ton of music since emerging in the early 2000s, with many stylistic changes at that, So Much Fun was his welcoming party into the mainstream. Now, he's pushing his own musical boundaries further with his latest collaboration with Highly Suspect.

The two joined forces along with Terrible Johnny (an alias the group's frontman Johnny Steven uses when he raps) for this electro-rock fusion of sorts. The song dabbles with elements of rock and electronic while Terrible Johnny and Young Thug hold it down on the vocals. The song is expected to appear on their forthcoming project, MCID which will also feature Tee GFrizzley and Nothing But Thieves.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't want to play these games

No, I don't want to play these games

It's slime language, they won't learn my slang

If this really what love, what it was?