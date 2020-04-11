Young Thug Joins Eric Bellinger, Nieman J & Joe Moses On "Cheat Code Mode"

Eric Bellinger, Nieman J and Joe Moses have teamed up with Young Thug for a certified heater, "Cheat Code Mode." Nieman J might be a new name to some but he's been working with Bellinger for a long time as his manager. Though Nieman's also released songs with Bellinger in the past, this might be the record that highlights his talents even further. Thugger slides through on the first verse, effortlessly weaving through the production that's handled by Foreign Teck before Moses, Bellinger, and Nieman come through.

The release of the song comes days after Bellinger launched the #ClimaxChallenge in response to The Weeknd's recent interview where he stated he was mad when he heard Usher's "Climax" because he thought it sounded similar to his own sound. The challenge has spawned some hilarious entries and a few impressive ones as well.

Peep "Cheat Code Mode" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit her with a sig

Rose gold shoppin’, do you dig?

I been on the head like a wig

Overseas, I think I got a kid

