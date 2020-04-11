mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Joins Eric Bellinger, Nieman J & Joe Moses On "Cheat Code Mode"

Aron A.
April 11, 2020 12:56
464 Views
30
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cheat Code Mode
Eric Bellinger, Joe Moses & Nieman J Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Eric Bellinger, Nieman J and Joe Moses tap Young Thug for their new banger, "Cheat Code Mode."


Eric Bellinger, Nieman J and Joe Moses have teamed up with Young Thug for a certified heater, "Cheat Code Mode." Nieman J might be a new name to some but he's been working with Bellinger for a long time as his manager. Though Nieman's also released songs with Bellinger in the past, this might be the record that highlights his talents even further. Thugger slides through on the first verse, effortlessly weaving through the production that's handled by Foreign Teck before Moses, Bellinger, and Nieman come through.

The release of the song comes days after Bellinger launched the #ClimaxChallenge in response to The Weeknd's recent interview where he stated he was mad when he heard Usher's "Climax" because he thought it sounded similar to his own sound. The challenge has spawned some hilarious entries and a few impressive ones as well.

Peep "Cheat Code Mode" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hit her with a sig
Rose gold shoppin’, do you dig?
I been on the head like a wig
Overseas, I think I got a kid

Eric Bellinger
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  464
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eric Bellinger Joe Moses Nieman J Young Thug new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug Joins Eric Bellinger, Nieman J & Joe Moses On "Cheat Code Mode"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject