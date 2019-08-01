Young Thug, J. Cole & Travis Scott Take A Trip To "The London" In New Video

Young Thug's new album is officially on the way.

The new Young Thug is on the way, it's just a matter of when it'll drop. The rapper has been teasing the project for a hot minute. He announced it as GOLDMOUFDOG but recently announced that he'd be changing it to So Much Fun. Thugger kicked off the campaign for his new album with "The London" ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott. Just the combination of the three artists alone was enough to guarantee a smash record. A few would argue that it's the song of the summer.

Thugger blessed fans with the visuals for his single, "The London" for a minute. The video focuses on the three rappers on different floors of a hotel, presumably The London, with a bunch of barely clothed women surrounding them. All sorts of madness happen in the video -- Travis Scott appears to refuse a lapdance while elsewhere, an escort drugs her client.

Peep the new visuals above and keep your eyes peeled for more information regarding So Much Fun.