The world seems like a new place for Snap Dogg. The rapper is seeing everything and everyone a little more clearly and according to him, it's all thanks to Young Thug. On his Instagram page, Snap Dogg shared an energetic post of himself as he enjoyed the result of his reported laser eye surgery to correct his vision and in his video, he repeatedly thanked Thugger for helping him out.

"I can f*ckin' see now!" he said in the clip. "See all you hatin' ass n*ggas and you ugly ass hoes, too now. I wanna give a big shout out to my muthaf*ckin' brotha Thug, man, I appreciate you doing this sh*t for me, man. You got me right, man." Snap Dogg proceeded to stick his head out of the window and yell about how happy he is that his vision has been corrected.

"Wassup girl?! I can see now! I see that ass!" he shouted from the vehicle. "N*gga, I don't know how to act. I can see! I'm seeing everything!... Shout out to my brotha Thug, man. I appreciate you. It's on." Sometimes it's not always about gifting your friends with jewelry and trips but giving them the gift of perfect vision. Check out Snap Dogg's post below.