Young Thug may be running the game, but he's not interested in hogging all the success for himself. He's a team player, whose always willing to put on new artists, regardless of how much their sound is based off the blueprint he established. Thugger has his YSL Records label to launch young talents to stardom and he achieved exactly that with Gunna. Another youngin' has been added to the YSL roster and Thug is confident that he's destined for greatness.

Thug has welcomed aboard 16-year-old rapper, Yung Kayo. Rumors have been floating around about his signing for months, but it looks to be confirmed with Thug's latest Instagram post. He shared a photo of himself (wearing an awfully-tight pair of leather pants) in the studio with Yung Kayo. In the caption, Thug claims him as "one of mine", but before you even deem him as next up, Thug dismisses that as inaccurate. "He’s not next BTW he’s now!", the slimefather asserted.

If you want proof that Yung Kayo is already making moves, check his SoundCloud page. He dropped a three-track EP titled Sweet 16 last year and followed it up with two more singles, "tom brady" and "ftk". Music isn't the only thing that the protégé has got on his plate. According to one of his IG posts, he recently walked in the 1017 Alyx 9sm show at Paris Fashion Week.