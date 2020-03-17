The latest to throw his hat into the ring about coronavirus theories is Young Thug, While others like Keri Hilson believe a conspiracy is involved, Thugger shared on Instagram that he believes the cause of COVID-19 is more biblical. Keri recently took to social media to tell her followers that 5G and LTE, from China, were the reason why the coronavirus existed. She posted articles and videos to support her theory, but following the backlash, the singer shared that the management made her take everything down.

Young Thug posted a highlighted scripture from the Bible pulled from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 that reads: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again."

The passage was circled in red with the words "Pay attention children" written beside it. "Coronavirus!!" the rapper added in the caption. Aside from the COVID-19 panic that has swept the world, the BBC reports that "hundreds of billions" of locusts have swarmed East Africa and South Asia. This recent swarm has caused many people to share the same Bible passage that Young Thug referred to in his post.

"The insects, which eat their own body weight in food every day, are breeding so fast numbers could grow four hundredfold by June," the BBC stated. Crops, which is how many people survive in those areas of the world, are being devoured daily, putting people's livelihoods in jeopardy. Check out Young Thug's post and a video about the recent locust infestation below.