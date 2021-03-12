Atlanta rap phenomenon Young Thug is well in the midst of the album rollout for his Young Stoner Life Records compilation project, titled Slime Language 2. The upcoming body of work is set to showcase lesser-known talents from the collective of artists, including Yung Kayo, T-Shyne, Strick, Yak Gotti, and more. It will also include features from the more established members of YSL, such as Gunna, Lil Keed, and Thugger himself.

As the world continues to wait for more information regarding the upcoming release, Young Thug has emerged with an important question for the women of the world. Curious about what ladies prefer nowadays, Thug requested answers from every single woman on the planet, coming through with his query.

"This is a good question. Do you want a real n***a that's a f*ck-up, or do you want a f*ck n***a that don't f*ck up?" asked Thug on Instagram. "I want all women in the world to answer below."

The question comes weeks after King Slime shot a general message at NBA players that he said were trying to steal his girl. "If you a ballplayer and you try to talk to any hoe that I talk to, you still my brother," he joked in February.

Thugger seemingly has fallen out of favor with his longtime girlfriend Jerrika Karlae, claiming in the winter that he's single. He's likely trying to gauge which women would be interested in starting up a new thing with him, coming up with this question to find suitable lovers.

