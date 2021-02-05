Young Thug is one of the biggest rappers in the world, but even he struggles with girl problems as he claims that there are some professional basketball players getting close to swooping up the women he's talking to. After seemingly falling out with his fiancée Jerrika Karlae at the end of last year, which included abuse allegations from the Slime Goddess, Young Thug has been spending his time with a bunch of other women, and he's concerned that there are some high-profile basketball players trying to steal them from him. Or, actually, he couldn't care less.



Delivering a message to all of the ballers that have been getting into his girls' DMs, Thugger effectively said that he knows the name of the game and he isn't upset about it.

"If you a ballplayer and you try to talk to any hoe that I talk to, you still my brother," said the Atlanta rapper with a cheeky smile. It seems like there have been some NBA stars trying to get some of Thug's sloppy seconds...

The Slimey One has been teasing the release of his next label compilation album, Slime Language 2, which includes the recently-released "GFU" and "Take It To Trial". There is no current release date set for the project, which will include contributions from some of YSL Records' rising stars, such as Yak Gotti, Gunna, Lil Duke, Yung Kayo, Lil Keed, and more.

