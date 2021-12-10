Throughout the last two years, many of us have taken the increased time off (and lack of indoor activities) to reconnect with the great outdoors. The pandemic took a massive toll on all of our lives and with new variants of the virus continuing to pop up every other month, we're not exactly in the clear yet. If we try and look at the positive side of it all, it only means we have more time to explore the fun-filled possibilities created in nature, with so many opportunities to learn about our surroundings and enjoy time with our loved ones.

HBO's upcoming six-episode unscripted series Chillin Island features some of our favorite rappers, including Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, Lil Tecca, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, and others, venturing out to the edge of nature in an effort to "reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence." The series is executive produced by Josh Safdie and Sebastian Bear-McClard.



Image provided to HNHH by HBO

"There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO programming.

Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub will kick off the show next week with Young Thug, where they will learn what it's like to be a snake. The following week, Lil Yachty will learn about the legend of the Skunk Ape.

Watch the trailer of the show below and let us know if you'll be tuning in for the premiere of Chillin Island with Young Thug on Friday, December 17.