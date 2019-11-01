Young Thug, Gunna & Travis Scott Team Up For Fiery "Hot (Remix)" Visual

Young Thug drops off the visual for "Hot."

Young Thug has been pushing the release of his new project, So Much Fun since its release in August. Since then, he's embarked on the Justin Bieber Big tour with Machine Gun Kelly while slowly sharing visuals off of the album. Today, the rapper returned with the remix to one of the highlights of So Much Fun, "Hot." Thugger brought Travis Scott on board for the remix along with Gunna. The recently unleashed the fiery visuals for the remix. It's as outrageous as you'd expect any Thugger video to be. Gunna sits inside of a burning home as he pens his verse to his song, draped in high fashion before Young Thug and Slime Fire Department come to save him. Unfortunately, they don't survive but hey, atleast Travis Scott has a marching band with him!

Peep the new visual for "Hot (Remix)" below.