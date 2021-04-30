Shortly after delivering his acclaimed album So Much Fun in September of 2019, Young Thug wasted little time in announcing his follow-up effort Punk. Teasing that the album would be "more like 2Pac" in terms of honesty, many were intrigued to see where the musical chameleon took his artistry. Alas, Punk was soon delayed, and Thugger has since gone relatively silent on the project.

Yet perhaps a sign of life has surfaced, as the Slime Language 2 mastermind has recently surfaced on Instagram with an intriguing new snippet. Surrounding himself with a respectable collection of gold and platinum plaques, including those for Slime Season 3 and Barter 6, the camera pans to a lovelorn Thugger stretched out yet another plaque, a makeshift bed complete with a stuffed companion.

Mark Horton/Getty Images

In the background, a chugging guitar riff often associated with the pop-punk genre chugs along, emphasized by bells evocative of Smashing Pumpkin's "Disarm." Thugger's vocals soon come in, a sung melody delivered with the slightest country twang. "I fuc*ed her the first night and I never called again," he sings. "Next time lil shorty see me, I was riding with her friend."

It's certainly an interesting sound from the genre-bending artist, who appears to be putting his own stamp on the pop-punk sound recently revitalized by his friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. Check it out for yourself below, and keep an eye out for more news on Thugger's next musical endeavor. Are you feeling this one?