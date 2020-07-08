The war of words between Young Thug and Pusha T continues. A quick recap for those who haven't been keeping up with the drama that has unfolded on Tuesday (July 7): An unreleased song from Pop Smoke featuring Pusha T, Gunna, and Young Thug has become the center of controversy. On the track, Pusha reportedly takes another jab at his longtime foe Drake, and Young Thug stepped forward to say that he nor Gunna want to be involved in the ongoing beef between the two artists. Thugger also said that he wasn't aware of the verse about Drizzy.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Pusha responded and said that no one knew what the verse was about and told Thug that he doesn't need his approval or respect. Then, Pusha T told Steven Victor to drop him from the deluxe version of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Now, Young Thug is back, this time on video as he accuses Pusha of using Pop Smoke's platform for visibility.

"That mothaf*cka weak," Thugger said. "Second of all, you already done went crazy he first time, so it ain't nothin' but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes. You should have just got all of that out on the first song when you put the first song out," he continued, speaking about Pusha's Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon."

"You didn't even have to do all that. You just feel like you wouldn't get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came and put some bullsh*t on a whole 'nother n*gga who's resting in peace music. Trying to f*ck up a n*gga whole vibe 'cause you feel like it's the perfect platform. Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke. This is the perfect platform to go at this n*gga ass... Do that sh*t on your own song!" Check out the clip of Thugger addressing the drama below.