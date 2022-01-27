Young Thug is one of the most recognizable stars in the rap world right now. From his looks to his voice, Thug is someone who has always set himself apart from his peers. His unique style has ultimately allowed him to be one of the most successful artists in the game and moving forward, fans cannot wait to see what else he is able to do with his sound and movement.

Having said all of that, Thugger is also a man with immense pride, and if anything is going to tick him off, it is being called by another man's name, whether intentionally or not. To be fair, plenty of artists would feel the same, just look at Travis Scott's reaction to being called A$AP Rocky.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Thugger this past week while walking around Lenox Mall in Atlanta. The rapper was just enjoying his time shopping when all of a sudden, he was approached by a man looking to film the encounter with his phone. As you can see down below, the man approaches Thug and calls him "Future" before trying to dap him up.

Young Thug was clearly not amused as he promptly yanked his hand away before giving the man a death stare that he will never forget. It was extremely cringe and awkward for the guy filming, although we imagine that is the exact reaction he wanted.

Fans are always looking for clout, so this kind of interaction should come as a surprise to no one. Regardless, it is still pretty obnoxious, even if Thug forgot about it just a few minutes afterward.