Young Thug has likely been spending more and more time gearing up for his impending January 2023 trial surrounding the 56-count YSL gang indictment, but that's not the only legal battle the So Much Fun rapper has to face next year.

As AllHipHop reports, Thugger has been given yet another trial date – this one in October – for his breach of contract lawsuit from concert behemoth AEG Presents, who are seeking upwards of $5 million dollars from the 31-year-old, among other things.

Young Thug in 2017 -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

AEG is in search of the return of the multi-million dollar advance they paid the Atlanta artist several years ago for exclusive rights to all Young Thug concerts.

In December of 2020, the company stated that Jeffery Williams signed an agreement in 2017 that he almost immediately breached. Despite AEG supposedly having exclusive rights to his concerts, Thug continued to book shows on the side and collect hundreds of thousands in performance fees.

"Despite having granted AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the terms of the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams immediately failed and refused to honor their respective obligations under the 2017 Artist Agreement by, among other things, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without AEG’s involvement, and retaining all proceeds generated therefrom," attorney Kathleen Jorrie shared.





AEG is seeking $5M plus interest and has also claimed that Young Thug put parts of his intellectual property rights into the agreement as collateral. Because of this, AEG is seeking to take control of YSL brands, portions of his publishing catalogue, as well as the Young Thug trademark to recoup the advance.

Thugger initially ignored the allegations but eventually replied with a denial. This time last year, his lawyers were in talks to settle, although the parties ultimately failed to come to an agreement.

Currently, the AEG vs. Young Thug trial is set to begin on October 24th, 2023 – read the official documents obtained by AllHipHop here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

