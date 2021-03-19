One of the most tight-knit record labels in the music industry is the Atlanta-based YSL Records, spearheaded by Young Thug. The label boasts a lineup of artists, including Gunna, Lil Keed, Nechie, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, Strick, and many others. Whenever one of YSL Records' artists releases a new project or celebrates a birthday, Young Thug is always quick to show love, as evidenced by the expensive gift that he just gave to Lil Keed in honor of his 23rd birthday.

In pictures and videos that surfaced from Lil Keed's birthday party, it was revealed that Young Thug gifted Lil Keed the brand new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E truck in a sleek, glossy grey color. Ford’s groundbreaking new zero-emissions electric crossover isn't even set to release until later this summer, and according to Ford's website, the Mach-E truck's prices will start at nearly $43,000.

As previously reported by HipHopDX, Lil Keed could barely keep his eyes off the gleaming vehicle as his party guests gathered around him to capture the special moment with photos and videos. In another post, Keed is seen giving fans an up-close look at his new whip, from its flash exterior to its luxury interior. In the video, he's heard saying that the 'Stang Truck is “only for a player,” so it's safe to say that he's feeling the birthday gift from his beloved mentor and fellow YSL artist.

