There's nothing like showing love between artists with some well-crafted ink. Such was the case with Young Thug, who recently got a "Slaughter Gang" tattoo to show his strong bond and appreciation for rap colleague 21 Savage. Slaughter Gang is the name of 21's sub-label and team under Epic Records, and the Atlanta rapper has cultivated an identity through his music and general aesthetic with that branding. A frequent collaborator with 21, Thug revealed his new arm tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday night.

The tattoo was done by artist Dee Cosey, who reposted the tattoo in its full form on his Instagram page, along with a close up of its details. Check out the tattoo below.

In response to Thug's new tattoo, 21 posted it to his story with a simple "4L" caption, indicating his stamp of approval with a phrase he helped popularize that means "for life." He has a song titled after the same phrase featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy on his 2018 record i am > i was. Thug and 21 most recently collaborated on "Rich N**** Sh*t" off Savage Mode II, the 2020 sequel to his 2016 collaborative project with producer Metro Boomin that broke him into the hip-hop world as an up-and-coming artist out of Atlanta.

As far as Young Thug's work goes, the last time the two collaborated on a Thug track was on "I'm Scared" with Doe Boy off his 2019 project So Much Fun, which was met with positive reception from fans and critics. Thug's new era is in full swing after he appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk last week to debut four new songs, which are presumed to be cuts off his forthcoming record Punk, due out on October 15th. Thug is generally not afraid to include multiple guest features on his records, so it is very much possible that we could be hearing 21 Savage on one of these new, punk-rock-influenced tracks.

What do you think of Young Thug's new tattoo? Tell us your favorite 21 Savage x Young Thug collaboration in the comments below.