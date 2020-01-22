For the past several years, Young Thug has essentially run a masterclass in brand development. For one: his avant-garde approach to gender-bending attire helped usher in one of hip-hop's prominent fashion trends, much to the dismay of Black Air Force aficionados. For two: his malleable take on language and seemingly infinite supply of cadences have solidified him as one of hip-hop's most influential voices; even esteemed lyricists like J. Cole and Drake stand firmly behind the YSL serpent. And all this while by and large remaining a cultlike figure, one who only recently secured his first number one album with So Much Fun.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Given the man's artistic prowess and undeniable mystique, the price of his presence on stage has skyrocketed as a result. Today, Thugger took to Instagram to flex accordingly. Looking like a customizable character from Cyberpunk 2077, Thug boasted in royal fashion. A move likely to leave pocket watchers angrily clutching fistfuls of lint.

"1.5 for a 45 min show," he declares, sparking a chorus of praise from Lil Baby, J.I.D, EarthGang, and Mike WiLL Made-It. And rightfully so; that's approximately thirty-three thousand dollars a minute. Whether forty-five is a justifiable show length is up for debate, but one has to wonder if venues could even afford his hour-plus rate to begin with.