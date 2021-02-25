Young Thug is one of the rappers that's running Atlanta. Along with Young Stoner Life Records, the superstar artist has had his city locked down for a few years. With Slime Language 2 on the way soon, people are excited to see what Thug and his homies came up with this time around. Unfortunately, after the rapper's latest move on social media, those same fans are worried that something might happen to Thugger, who recently changed his avatar on Instagram to a photo of El Chapo's wife's latest mugshot.



Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images -- Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, poses for a mug shot

The wife of well-known drug kingpin El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested this week for a charge of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation to the U.S. Her mugshot was released to the public and, shortly after it popped up on the internet, Young Thug changed his picture on Instagram to it.



While Thug likely meant no disrespect from the swap, enough of his supporters are concerned about possible retribution that Thug's name started trending on Twitter because of it. Some outlets have also pointed out that two of El Chapo's sons run active cartels in Mexico, and that this might not have been a smart move. As it stands, Jeffery's picture is still of El Chapo's wife.

Do you think Thugger's move was harmless or could he be facing retaliation?

