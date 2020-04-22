In the last several hours, French Montana and Young Thug have been at each other's throats, dissing one another and bringing up old dirt. After French Montana claimed that he would "outshine" Kendrick Lamar on a festival stage since he has "more hits,"Young Thug was offended and stood up for his friend. The two have been arguing for hours and it's gotten pretty personal. As they hash out their differences, Thugger took the time to explain a very confusing tweet that was sent out earlier in the day by 21 Savage, one of his frequent collaborators.

"Round of applause for da newest inductee in to the Hall Of Cap @youngthug," wrote Savage online.

People weren't sure how to react to the post. Was Savage fighting with Thug? What exactly had happened? Well, it didn't take long for the Slime God to offer full context in case you were worried.

"I got off the phone with [21] Savage. I told him I was coming to fuck with him in Atlanta for a few days. I was supposed to get on the jet yesterday and then I was supposed to get on the jet today but I ain't make it. So, that's why he said I'm in the hall of cap. We don't got no smoke with each other," said Young Thug in a video.

French Montana had attempted to use the 21 Savage tweet as leverage in his feud but, unfortunately for him, it ended up backfiring.