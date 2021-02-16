As we've seen from Valentine's Day weekend, holiday's hit different when you have the cash to splurge on lavish gifts from the people who mean the most in your life. That being considered, birthdays sure must hit different as well when your father singlehandedly helped shape the sound of contemporary trap music. Young Thug's daughter and youngest member of his YSL collective Mari Mego, who goes by Mego YSL, reaped the benefits of her father's critical and commercial success yesterday on her 9th birthday.

Thugger shared a snap of the youngster at a birthday photoshoot on his Instagram page Monday (February 15) wishing her a very happy 9th birthday. Mari Mego, whose full name is Amari, posed alongside seven different Gucci bags and boxes, each filled with a different gift for her. She crossed her arms and gave her best Young Thug-esque stance to the camera as she rocked a matching Gucci kids monogram print trench coat, paired with Gucci socks and trainers.

The YSL head honcho captioned the photo, "OneOfMine..." while tagging Mari's Mego YSL Instagram handle. In another post shared on that page, the youngster shared more shots of herself in front of her "Happy 9 B-Day" balloons, adding in the caption, "It’s My 9th Birthday," with tons of celebratory emojis.

She continued, "Happy Birthday to me!" And we wish a very happy birthday to the young rap-newcomer!