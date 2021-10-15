Young Thug, Drake, & Travis Scott Get "Bubbly" On Collab

After a slight delay, Young Thug has delivered. Like most New Music Friday releases, fans expected Thugger's Punk, stylized as P*nk, to arrive at 9:00 p.m. PST, 12:00 a.m. EST. Instead, when the album didn't arrive, the public found itself trading questions and concerns on social media as they speculated about whether or not this would become another Donda experience. However, Young Thug reappeared with the project's tracklist and an update letting the world know that he would share the record at 12:00 a.m. PST.

Now that it is here, there are plenty of standout tracks that deserve recognition. Of course, there are stellar features on Punk including posthumous looks from beloved artists like Mac Miller and Juice WRLD. We will certainly give several of these tracks attention, but we're going to kick things off by highlighting "Bubbly" featuring Drake and Travis Scott.

This trio together makes perfect sense as they are three leading moguls in the Rap industry with their own labels, clothing lines, and partnerships. Stream "Bubbly" and let us know where this stands on the list of your favorites from Punk.

Quotable Lyrics

Been on the charts for 500 weeks

So somebody love when I speak

Doin' this sh*t just to show how we get down in the 6

Man it's bigger than me