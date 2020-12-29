A few tweets by Jerrika Karlae caused Young Thug to make headlines. The Atlanta rapper and his longtime girlfriend have been poised as one of Hip Hop's favorite couples as they remain relatively unproblematic, but after Jerrika tweeted "Single 2021," fans began to question if there was trouble in paradise. Her series of following tweets were enigmatic as she didn't mention any names, but the public assumed she was speaking about Thugger.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

"F*ck out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f*ck off and unfollow me," wrote Karlae. "Ppl that go out they way to show other ppls flaws to make themselves look better scare me." Soon, both Jerrika and Young Thug were flooded with commentary and opinions from the public, and after the story gained traction in the media, Thugger came forward to put rumors to rest.

"Been single for dam near 2 years now," Thugger wrote on his Instagram Story. "Stop thinking everything about me." This comes as a surprise because it was just in October 2019 that Jerrika spoke about her relationship with Thug as if they were still engaged. In August 2019, she also did an interview where she talked about the rapper as if they were still together. Check out Young Thug's post below.



Instagram