Young Thug and YFN Lucci don't have the friendliest of histories with their beef dating back several years. The last time these two were at odds, Thug's girlfriend Jerrika Karlae got involved in the drama but, this time, Jeffery is making things personal in a different manner.

Atlanta star YFN Lucci posted a video of himself flexing his jewelry on Instagram, housing two watches, a couple of bracelets, and a handful of rings on his hand and wrist. On any given day, that would be worthy of some envious responses from his commenters and, while those are certainly present, one man was not impressed.

"My kids jewelry hitting harder then that shit boy," wrote Young Thug on the video, completely tearing the soul out of YFN Lucci. Lucc's VVS jewelry is definitely pretty fine but Young Thug only settles for the best of the best and, clearly, he knows something we don't. Apparently, his kids do too.

This is just the most recent chapter in Young Thug's beef against YFN Lucci, which hit a high point last year around the release of So Much Fun. Do you think they will ever make nice or are we bound to witness more subtle jabs in the future?