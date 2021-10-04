Young Thug debuted several new songs from his upcoming album, Punk, at a Givenchy show, Sunday. The songs played while models showed off new pieces from the brand's Women’s and Men’s Spring Summer 22 Collection.

"Honored and excited to announce the soundtrack for my first physical @givenchyofficial show tonight is an original score by my friend @thuggerthugger1 with unreleased music from his upcoming album “PUNK” tune in to the Live at 8pm CET," Creative Director Matthew M. Williams wrote on Instagram, earlier in the day.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Thug recently confirmed that Punk will be released on October 15. Back in August, Thug released the first single for the highly anticipated project, "Tick Tock." He's also previewed a number of songs including "Die Slow," "Hate The Game," and "Droppin Jewels."

Fans in the comments of Givenchy's YouTube upload were stoked about the new music.

"Police is one of the best track of thug i heard in a while," one user wrote. "Punk already finna go #1."

Another added: "We all here for Thugger, Punk gonna be album if the year no cap! Time for Thugger to take over."

Check out Givenchy's Women’s and Men’s Spring Summer 22 Collection show in full, below, featuring Young's previously unheard music.