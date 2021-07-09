Young Thug Croons Through Obscure Bighead Collab "Emotions"

No stranger to crooning, Jeffery Williams has delivered yet again on this odd cacophony. Credited to Bighead, the same produced behind Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" and a handful of other vital SoundCloud hits, "Emotions" is a ridiculous track stringing some very random artists together. Three Days Grace, a Canadian alternative group that phased between the likes of nu metal and emo-pop through the years, makes an appearance on here, as well as Hustle Gang rapper Yung Booke.

Nevertheless, the biggest name the track has to offer is Young Thug, and it didn't take much for him to show that off. Sonically, the track evokes much of what we heard on Beautiful Thugger Girls back in 2017. With virtually no clue what to expect from his forthcoming album, said to be titled PUNK, maybe this is him giving us an idea of what to expect. Sadly, though, as mentioned, this is emo. Then again, how far off is pop punk from emo-pop? It's not the widest gap, let's just say that.

And while an emotional Thugger verse is always settling on the ears, it's hard to say that's the case when he's followed up by whoever the hell this band's new singer is.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've just been FaceTiming you all day, I don't know how to Skype, baby, yeah

She seen the Patek and way too dramatic 'cause I got a flight in the middle of the night

